The United States and other countries have condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launch.

The United States and other countries have condemned North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield claims that the launch of five ballistic missiles is a clear violation of several Security Council resolutions.

On Monday, the United States and five other countries urged North Korea to abandon its nuclear program and missile tests.

Ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss Pyongyang’s latest missile test, the US, UK, France, Ireland, Albania, and Japan released a joint statement.

“The DPRK’s January 5th ballistic missile launch is a clear violation of multiple Security Council resolutions,” said US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on behalf of the six countries in a written statement.

North Korea’s “persistent pursuit of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs is a threat to international peace and security,” according to the statement.

Thomas-Greenfield, who called on North Korea to abandon its nuclear program and ballistic missile tests, said Pyongyang’s military investments come at the expense of the country’s well-being.

“The people of North Korea continue to suffer under a harsh authoritarian regime and a growing humanitarian crisis,” she added.

She also urged North Korea to engage in constructive dialogue in order to achieve complete denuclearization in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

North Korea, which had last launched a missile in October 2021, claimed responsibility for the test on Jan.

5 was for a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile.