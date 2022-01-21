The United States and Russia have reached an agreement in Geneva to ease tensions in Ukraine.

After a flurry of meetings this year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov come to an end.

On Friday, talks between the US secretary of state and Russia’s foreign minister ended after less than two hours in an effort to defuse tensions and avoid conflict over Ukraine amid a flurry of meetings.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on the shores of Lake Geneva at the historic President Wilson Hotel, where many tense negotiations about world peace have taken place in the past decades.

After the talks, Lavrov held a press conference at the hotel, and Blinken was scheduled to speak to the media 30 minutes later at the Geneva Intercontinental hotel.

At the start of the meeting, Blinken said, “We are all equally committed to the path of diplomacy and dialogue to try to resolve our differences.”

“But we’re also committed to a united, swift, and severe response if that proves impossible and Russia decides to pursue aggression against Ukraine.”

“Our proposals are extremely concrete,” Lavrov said, “and we await equally concrete responses.”

“You stated during one of your recent international trips that you do not expect this meeting to result in a breakthrough.

We don’t expect a breakthrough from this meeting, either: we’re hoping for responses to our proposals.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made demands that differ from those of the West, such as preventing Ukraine from joining NATO.

Both have press conferences scheduled for a couple of hours after the meeting.

On Thursday, Blinken warned Moscow that any military aggression against Ukraine would come at a high cost to Russia.

Meeting with low expectations

Despite the fact that a series of security talks have already taken place this year, diplomats have low hopes for a significant breakthrough on Friday.

Russia has stated that it has no plans to invade Ukraine, which was formerly part of the Soviet Union.

Blinken also met with the foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in Berlin to discuss the latest developments and to forge a united front against Russia, amid mounting fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Following the meeting, Blinken stated that the US and its allies share the same goals and that diplomatic efforts to prevent another Russian invasion are continuing.

