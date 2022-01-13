The United States and the United Kingdom are both seeing an increase in Omicron cases, but that’s where the similarities end.

The United States and the United Kingdom are both experiencing an increase in Omicron cases, but the similarities end there.

Both the United States and the United Kingdom have seen record-breaking outbreaks of Omicron, but are they really on the same level when it comes to living with Covid?

While talk of Downing Street’s summer garden party dominates headlines in the United Kingdom, the Biden administration’s failure to limit Christmas and New Year parties across the United States last month is costing the country dearly.

“Party on,” said a President who refused to acknowledge the threat posed by Omicron’s spread from the beginning.

The White House claimed that America “has the tools” to defeat Omicron, despite the fact that the country has never implemented any kind of meaningful national lockdown.

On December 9, the President assured the public that “we’re going to make it through this,” predicting that “we’re gonna be ok.”

Even as Omicron became the country’s dominant variant by December 21, he told revelers there was no need to change their plans.

He told vaccinated Americans, “You should feel at ease celebrating Christmas and the holidays as you planned.”

However, he did nothing to keep the unvaccinated at home or, at the very least, off America’s trains, buses, and airlines.

For domestic travel, none of them require proof of vaccination.

The receipts are beginning to arrive.

More than 136,000 people were in hospitals across the United States on Monday due to Covid-related symptoms.

This is the highest figure since the outbreak began.

Covid-19 cases are now averaging 73,800 per day in New York.

That’s just one state, with nearly half of all cases reported daily in the UK.

Fatalities are also on the rise, with an increase of more than 35% in the last 14 days.

Despite the fact that America’s population is less than five times that of the UK, the US will lose more than 11,000 lives this week alone, nearly ten times the 1,340 estimated deaths in the UK.

There is a tendency in the United States to see parallels between the American and British responses to Omicron.

The President and Prime Minister had engaged in “a striking, if unintended, display of synchronicity” last week, according to the New York Times, by insisting that Omicron did not require any new restrictions.

According to the newspaper, Biden and Johnson have “arrived at the same conclusion.”

