The United States calls for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan.

The United States calls for a peaceful solution to Kazakhstan’s ongoing unrest.

In a call with Kazakhstan’s top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken “advocated for a peaceful, rights-respecting resolution.”

NEW YORK

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a peaceful resolution to the unrest in Kazakhstan, which has left dozens dead and raised fears of a civil war.

Blinken spoke with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi over the phone and “reiterated the US’ full support for Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions and media freedom,” according to a statement from spokesman Ned Price.

“I advocated for a peaceful, rights-respecting resolution to the crisis,” the top US diplomat added.

Protests in western Kazakhstan began on Jan.

2 over an increase in the price of liquified petroleum gas, or LPG, spread to other parts of the Central Asian country and have now spread nationwide.

As a result, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty, the country’s commercial capital, and the oil-rich Mangystau region, which was later expanded to the entire country.

Tokayev also approved the government’s resignation and sought assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Eurasian alliance of former Soviet states and Russia.

In Almaty, the country’s former capital, Tokayev also imposed a curfew after thousands of people took to the streets.

Hundreds of protesters have died in Almaty, according to Kazakh security forces, as they attempted to take over government buildings.