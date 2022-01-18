The United States’ democracy is in jeopardy; could a national unity ticket led by Joe Biden and Liz Cheney save the day in 2024?

The United States’ democracy is in jeopardy; could a national unity ticket led by Joe Biden and Liz Cheney in 2024 save the day?

The Republicans are now enslaved by a majority that has no qualms about lying to win elections and is taking steps to avoid losing in the first place.

The United States’ democracy is in grave danger, and it may be necessary for Democrats and some Republicans to do the unthinkable to save it.

In America’s two-party system, one of the participants, the Republicans, is now enslaved by a majority that has no qualms about lying to win elections, and is using a slew of undemocratic tactics to avoid losing in the first place, including gerrymandering, voting rights suppression, and politicization of the state electoral process itself.

To make matters worse, just a year after his inauguration, Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration is in trouble.

Fears of a Republican comeback in the midterm elections this year and in 2024 are growing.

Because of Biden’s razor-thin Senate majority, his signature legislation on social spending is being blocked by one or two right-wing members of his own party.

The US courts, from the Supreme Court on down, have been crammed with more right-wingers (Donald Trump’s other legacy, aside from corrupting the Republican Party), who vehemently oppose liberal causes.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a depressingly long tail, fueled in part by Republican figures’ refusal to support vaccination campaigns and other containment measures, and exacerbated this week by the Supreme Court majority’s rejection of Biden’s plans for employer vaccination mandates.

It’s no surprise, then, that Democrats – and Americans who value democracy – are racking their brains for a plan – anything legal – to keep the GOP out of power until it cleans up its act.

One idea that had been rumored – and is now being discussed more openly among politicians and pundits – is the formation of a coalition.

The term “coalition” conjures up images of stumbling and ineffective governments tarnishing the reputations of their tainted members.

However, joining a coalition to save democracy is not the same as joining a coalition for the sole purpose of cynically tasting power.

So forget about the unpopular Conservative-Liberal coalition that governed the United Kingdom between 2010 and 2015.

Instead, consider Israel’s current government, a Frankenstein’s monster of a coalition led by a former defense minister from the right, which includes.

