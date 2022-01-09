The United States has charged a Colombian national with plotting to assassinate former Haitian President Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hu

WASHINGTON, DC

On Tuesday, the US charged a Colombian national with plotting to kill former Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated in Port-au-Prince in July.

According to the Justice Department, Mario Antonio Palacios, 43, has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States.

Palacios and over 20 others plotted to kidnap or kill Moise, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Tuesday, with an unnamed co-conspirator traveling to the United States on June 28 to hand deliver a written request for additional aid to carry out the plot.

Palacios is accused of being a member of a group that broke into Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s home on July 7 with the intent of killing him.

Moise was fatally shot in his bedroom that night, and his wife, Martine Moise, was seriously injured.

According to the Justice Department, the unnamed co-conspirator was apprehended by Haitian authorities and remains in custody there, while Palacios escaped the country and traveled to Jamaica, where he was recently deported.

Palacios agreed to travel to the United States during a layover in Panama, according to the report.

If convicted, he could face a life sentence in prison.

Following Moise’s assassination, tensions have risen as a result of criminal gang violence, fuel shortages, food price increases, and a political vacuum that has thrown the country into political and social turmoil.

An armed group attacked Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry as he walked out of a cathedral in the city of Gonaives after attending mass on Saturday.

A shootout occurred as Henry and his entourage were leaving the parish of Saint Charles de Borome, and one person was killed and two others were injured.