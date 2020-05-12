The United States has crossed the 80,000 mark…

8:10 p.m .: Confinement in sight in New York State, but not in New York itself

Some regions of New York State, the most affected by the epidemic in the United States, will be able to gradually revive their economy from May 15, but not the city of New York itself, where the confinement should last at least until June, local authorities said on Monday. The city of New York, the economic capital of the country and the most affected metropolis with nearly 20,000 confirmed or probable deaths from the virus, is not ready to regain its excitement.

No date has been set for deconfinement there, and Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that it may last until at least June. Even if the current figures “point in the right direction, they must be confirmed in a more sustainable way. Right now, that takes us to June, ”said Bill de Blasio. “When June approaches, we will be able to say if things are really in place, and then which sectors will we be able to soften,” he added.