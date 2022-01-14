The United States has expressed reservations about the EastMed pipeline.

The United States expresses reservations about the EastMed gas pipeline.

According to the State Department, the US is looking ‘critically at new fossil fuel infrastructure projects.’

WASHINGTON D.C.

On Friday, the United States expressed reservations about the Eastern Mediterranean (EastMed) Pipeline, a proposed gas pipeline that would transport Israeli fuel from the eastern Mediterranean to Greece.

The Biden administration is looking “critically at new fossil fuel infrastructure projects to ensure US support is not directed to carbon-intensive sources and does not result in future stranded assets as we accelerate the clean energy transition,” according to a State Department spokesperson who spoke on the condition of anonymity to Anadolu Agency.

When asked about the EasMed pipeline, the spokesperson listed a number of energy projects the US supports, including the EuroAfrica interconnector and the proposed EuroAsia interconnector.

The EuroAfrica and EuroAsia projects, according to the spokesperson, “not only connect vital energy markets, but also help prepare the region for the clean energy transition.”

EastMed, on the other hand, was not so lucky.

“We support existing projects that contribute to energy security and diversification of natural gas supplies, such as the Alexandroupoli Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) and the interconnectors with Bulgaria and North Macedonia, which will be completed much sooner and at a much lower cost than the East Med Gas Pipeline,” the spokesperson said in an email exchange.

On January 1st, the US

When the US embassy in Athens said the Biden administration is “shifting our focus to electricity interconnectors that can support both gas and renewable energy sources,” it formally withdrew its support for EastMed.

In 2020, Greece, Israel, and the Greek Cypriot administration signed an agreement in the Eastern Mediterranean (EastMed) to build a 1,900-kilometer (approximately 1,200-mile) natural gas pipeline that would connect Israel, the Greek Cypriot administration, Crete, Greece, and eventually Italy.

Many experts believe that if the pipeline passes through Turkiye, the estimated natural gas transfer cost will be three times lower.

Despite Ankara’s and Tel Aviv’s willingness to negotiate on a gas transfer via Turkiye, no negotiations have taken place.

*From Washington, Hakan Copur contributed to this report.