The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Somali politicians.

Visa restrictions for Somali politicians have been announced by the United States.

Following the long-delayed elections, the announcement was made.

Current and former Somali officials who are believed to be “responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Somalia” will face visa restrictions, according to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The individuals were undermining Somalia’s democratic process, according to the State Department, by using violence against protesters, unjust arrests or intimidation of journalists and opposition members, and electoral manipulation.

According to the statement, “immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions.”

Leaders of Somalia’s national and federal member states must keep their promises to complete the parliamentary process in a credible and transparent manner by February.

25

Although Somalia’s parliamentary and presidential elections are a year behind schedule, the country’s leaders have agreed to hold parliamentary elections in February.

However, as the deadline approaches, nearly 60% of MPs have yet to be elected.

Somalia has seen several political tensions as a result of long-delayed elections, including a new feud between Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his prime minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Last year, Farmaajo tried to depose Prime Minister Roble, accusing him of corruption, which he denies.