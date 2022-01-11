The United States has pulled out of the EastMed gas pipeline project.

According to Greek media, Washington sees it as the region’s main source of tension.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The United States has confirmed that it will withdraw its support for the EastMed gas pipeline project, which aimed to transport Israeli natural gas to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea and Greece.

“We are shifting our focus to electricity interconnectors that can support both gas and renewable energy sources,” the US Embassy in Athens said in a statement released on Monday, reiterating its commitment to connecting energy in the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe.

Despite the fact that the US statement stated that the US will support the planned EuroAfrica interconnector from Egypt to Crete and the Greek mainland, as well as the proposed EuroAsia interconnector to connect the Israeli, Greek Cypriot administration, and European electricity grids, the news appears to have angered Greece.

In a Tuesday publication, the Greek daily Avgi, which is affiliated with the main opposition party SYRIZA, described the development as a major foreign policy failure by the conservative, nationalist Nea Dimoktraia (ND) government.

According to Turkiye, the United States’ categorical “No” is due to the EastMed plan’s anti-economic and anti-environmental characteristics, as well as the regional tensions it causes.

It did not help Greece to be more “submissive and predictable” to Americans, the report continued.

The Greek Communist Party’s (KKE) official newspaper, Daily Rizospastis, also claimed that the US saw the project as the primary source of tension in the region and thus withdrew its support.

According to the daily, the US has used Greece as a bargaining chip against Turkiye.

Furthermore, in a statement, the leftist opposition party MeRA25, led by former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, accused both the current and previous SYRIZA governments of lying to Greeks on a number of foreign policy issues, including the EastMed gas pipeline project.

“We have warned for years that the project cannot be completed due to financial constraints, and it should not be completed due to environmental constraints,” the statement read.

The US desire to promote LNG in European markets, according to the party, would have stymied the project.

It claimed that the Greek governments had deceived the Greek people for far too long, not only about the EastMed project but also about energy policies in general.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.