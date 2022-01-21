The United States has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is a high and real possibility.

The United States has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is a very real possibility.

Blinken claims that his meeting with Lavrov will demonstrate whether Russia is interested in a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

BERLIN, GERMANY

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains a real possibility.

“The risk is real; the risk is high,” he told German public broadcaster ZDF on Friday, ahead of his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

“Russia has amassed a significant force, 100,000 troops, on Ukraine’s border.

It continues to station forces in the vicinity of Ukraine, most recently in Belarus.

“As a result, the risk is extremely high,” he said.

Blinken met with his German, French, and British counterparts in Berlin on Thursday after meeting with the Ukrainian leadership in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments and possible measures to deter Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.

He claimed that the US, its allies, and partners are “speaking with one voice” on the issue, and that any Russian military move into Ukraine would have “massive consequences” for Russia.

Blinken said he doesn’t “expect any breakthroughs” in Geneva when he meets with Lavrov, but the talks will show whether Russia is serious about a diplomatic solution.

“We’ll find out whether Russia is genuinely committed to diplomatically resolving these differences through dialogue or not.”

“We’re ready and united in any case,” he said.

Russia denies planning an attack and instead has made security demands, including a ban on former Soviet countries joining NATO, in order to keep the peace.