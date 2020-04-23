April 23 (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States has urged China to permanently close its wetland wildlife markets, citing links between those markets and zoonotic diseases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have appeared in a market in central China’s Wuhan late last year. According to Reuters calculations, it has spread across the world, killing over 180,000 people and infecting over 2.6 million. This shows https://tmsnrt.rs/3cBeEYg.

“Given the strong link between illegal wildlife sold in wet markets and zoonotic diseases, the United States has urged the People’s Republic of China to permanently close its wet wildlife markets and all markets that sell illegal wildlife,” Pompeo said late in one Explanation Wednesday. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)