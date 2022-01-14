The United States is expected to be hit by Snowstorm Izzy this weekend, dumping up to 18 inches of snow on tens of millions of people.

This holiday weekend, a MAJOR winter storm is expected to rip through the Midwest, South, and East Coast.

“Get ready, there’s going to be a major snowstorm,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

The storm, dubbed Izzy by The Weather Channel, is expected to wreak havoc on tens of millions of people over the next few days, bringing ice, snow, wind, and rain.

According to The Weather Channel, there will be “major travel headaches” from North Dakota to northern Georgia and back up to Maine.

The Northern Plains and upper Midwest are currently blanketed in snow.

According to AccuWeather, anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snowfall is expected from the eastern Dakotas to western Minnesota and Iowa.

Minneapolis, Des Moines, and St. Paul are all nearby cities.

The storm will hit St. Louis, Kansas City, and other cities in the Midwest.

Driving conditions are expected to be difficult across the region into early Saturday.

Izzy is expected to travel to more Southern states in the coming weeks.

Because of the expected snow and ice, a winter storm watch has been issued for parts of South Carolina, North Carolina, and far northeastern Georgia.

According to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter, the expected ice could cause power outages and tree damage.

Atlanta is in the path of the storm, which could bring an end to the city’s nearly four-year drought of measurable snowfall.

After a brief stay in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday and Monday, the storm will dissipate.

Snowfall of up to 18 inches is expected in the Northeast by late Monday.

According to Weather.com, the best chance for heavy snow is expected north and west of the Boston-Washington Interstate 95 line, from parts of Northern Virginia to Maine.

Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation have already started salting the roads in preparation for the impending storm.

Southwest Airlines issued a travel advisory for parts of the Midwest on Friday and Saturday, promising to waive change fees for flights to, from, or through Des Moines, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Omaha, and St. Louis.

Louis is a fictional character.

Before Izzy arrived, the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management shared some driving safety tips and winter storm advice:

Travel in the affected areas should be avoided if at all possible.

If you must travel, ensure that your vehicle is in good working order, that your phone is fully charged, and that you have extra blankets and snacks in case of delays.

Have a supply of batteries on hand.

Know how to report a power outage to your utility company if you lose power.

Pets should be kept in a warm environment with access to food and water.

