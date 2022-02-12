The United States is under weather warnings due to record-breaking heat as it prepares for another arctic blast with blizzard conditions.

The United States is under weather warnings due to record-breaking heat ahead of another arctic blast with blizzard conditions.

Heat advisories were issued in the West, particularly in California, where the Super Bowl is scheduled to take place, due to the record-breaking temperatures.

According to Axios, the southern part of the state is experiencing an unusual winter heat wave, with an “unheard of” February heat advisory in effect.

Temperatures at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, where the big game will take place, are expected to reach near 90 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the Associated Press, Sunday’s game will be among the hottest Super Bowls ever, breaking an 84-degree record set in Los Angeles around the same time in 1973.

Forecasters warned of gusty winds this week, which fueled a wildfire that destroyed two homes in a Los Angeles suburb on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the blaze in Whittier caused damage to a third home, with temperatures up to 25 degrees above normal for the time of year.

According to forecasters, eight locations across the region saw record temperatures on Thursday, and three daily high temperature records were broken or tied on Friday.

Early next week, the heat may subside as a storm system approaches, bringing rain and possibly some mountain snow.

As much of the country enjoys seasonable spring weather, highs in California are in the upper 80s.

This will change this weekend, when an arctic blast spreads below-average temperatures across much of the eastern United States by Sunday.

Snow, a wintry mix, and gusty winds are expected from the Plains to the Northeast, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

The Great Lakes, parts of the Mississippi Valley, and the Southern Plains will see temperatures 15 to 25 degrees below average.

Blizzard conditions are possible, according to Fox News, and colder air behind the front could bring the wintry mix as far south as the Tennessee Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest arctic blast arrives two weeks after Winter Storm Kenan dumped several feet of snow across parts of the United States.

In response to the storm that formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolinas, several states along the northeast coast declared emergencies.

Winter Storm Landon then hit the Northeast, dumping a foot of snow and causing major traffic and power outages across Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee.

