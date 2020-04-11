the United States overtakes Italy and becomes the most affected country in the world with 18,860 deaths

The United States became the most affected country in the world by the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, recording 18,860 deaths, surpassing Italy, according to the benchmark count at Johns Hopkins University.

Italy has so far recorded 18,849 deaths linked to the virus, but with a population five times smaller than that of the United States, according to an AFP count based on official balance sheets.

The United States is also the country most affected by contamination with more than 500,000 people affected.

By Friday, they had become the first country in the world to exceed 2,000 deaths from the new coronavirus in one day, with an additional 2,108 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

New York State is the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Saturday that public schools will remain closed until the end of the school year.