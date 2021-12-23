The United States’ population growth reaches a “stunning” low during the first year of the pandemic.

According to figures released Tuesday, during the first year of the pandemic, US population growth slowed to its lowest level since the country’s founding, as the coronavirus slowed immigration, delayed pregnancies, and killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

According to population estimates released by the US Census Bureau, the United States grew by only 0.1 percent between July 2020 and July 2021, with an additional 392,665 people added to the nation’s count, bringing the total population to 331.8 million.

The United States has been experiencing slow population growth for several years, but the pandemic has accelerated it.

The country’s population increased by less than 1 million people for the first time since 1937.

“I expected low growth, but not this low,” William Frey, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Brookings Metro metropolitan policy program, said.

“It tells us that the pandemic has had a significant impact on us in a variety of ways, including demography.”

Once the pandemic is under control, the United States may see a drop in deaths, but due to fewer births, population growth will likely remain stagnant.

According to Frey, this will increase the demand for immigration by younger workers whose taxes can support programs like Social Security.

“We have an aging population, which means there are fewer women of childbearing age,” said Frey.

“We’re seeing younger people put off having children, and as a result, they’ll have fewer.”

Young families’ decisions not to have children may be influenced by financial concerns as much as, if not more than, health concerns, according to Linda Kahn, a professor at New York University and lead researcher in a study that found that nearly half of New York City mothers who were trying to conceive before the pandemic began in the United States in March 2020 stopped trying in the first few months of the outbreak.

“COVID was a true stress test of our entire system, showing how it fails to support women and families,” Kahn said.

“Women were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

They lost jobs at a higher rate and were forced to quit, often to home-school their children.

Women were subjected to enormous pressures…

