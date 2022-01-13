The United States says it is “prepared” if Russia takes a different approach to Ukraine.

The United States has stated that it is “prepared” if Russia takes a different approach to Ukraine.

‘We will now consider our options and consult with our allies and partners,’ says national security adviser John Bolton.

WASHINGTON D.C.

In the event of Russian aggression against Ukraine, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday that the US is prepared to engage in diplomacy as well as take economic measures against Russia.

“We’re ready to keep pursuing security and stability in the Euro Atlantic through diplomacy.”

“If Russia takes a different path, we’re equally prepared,” Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

“In response to a new Russian invasion of Ukraine, we continue to coordinate intensively with partners on severe economic measures,” he added.

Washington just wrapped up a week of intense diplomacy that included the Strategic Stability Dialogue, NATO-Russia Council talks, and an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting.

Sullivan said that during the meeting, Russia expressed its concerns and the United States expressed its concerns, including “actions Russia has taken to undermine European security.”

“We had an open and honest discussion.

They were beneficial.

They gave us and our allies food for thought.

“They gave Russia something to think about,” he said.

“We will now consider our options and consult with allies and partners.”

Should Russia renew hostilities with Ukraine and invade the Eastern European country, the US and its European allies have warned of dire consequences.

Moscow has continued to build up its forces along the Ukrainian border, but it has denied that it is planning an invasion.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that if Russia invades Ukraine again, the costs and consequences will be far greater than in 2014.

She urged Russia to continue discussions.

“However, if Russia withdraws, it will be clear that they were never serious about diplomacy in the first place.”

That is why, as a collective, we are preparing for any eventuality,” Sherman said at a NATO news conference in Brussels.