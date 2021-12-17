The United States Senate has confirmed the first Muslim as a religious freedom envoy.

The first Muslim to be appointed as a religious freedom envoy in the United States has been confirmed by the United States Senate.

‘This is a watershed moment for the American Muslim community and our country,’ according to a Muslim advocacy group.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Rashad Hussain, a Muslim American, has been appointed as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom by the United States Senate, which is a historic move.

Hussain was nominated by President Joe Biden in July and received Senate approval on Thursday by a vote of 85-5.

Hussain is the first Muslim from the United States to hold the position.

During Barack Obama’s presidency, he served as US Special Envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Special Envoy for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications, and Deputy Associate White House Counsel.

On Friday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the country’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, applauded the confirmation.

In a statement, Deputy Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said, “This is a historic day for the American Muslim community and our nation.”

“We are confident that he will defend the religious freedom of all communities around the world threatened by bigotry, including Uyghur Muslims who are facing an unprecedented genocide by the Chinese Communist Party,” Mitchell said.

Hussain’s confirmation was also praised by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.

In a statement, Chair Nadine Maenza said, “Ambassador Hussain is well positioned to advance the US government’s promotion of international religious freedom with his years of knowledge and experience.”