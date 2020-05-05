The United States sends a fleet to the Barents Sea for the first time since the Cold War | Russia USA

Washington [EFE]. Four military ships of United States They started an operation on Monday in the Arctic Sea of ​​Barents, which borders the northwest of the Russian coast, the first such action since the mid-1980s, together with a ship of the British Royal Navy, announced Monday the Navy American.

In a statement, the Pentagon explained that destroyers USS Donald Cook, USS Porter, USS Roosevelt and the combat support ship USNS Supply They will sail in these waters alongside the British HMS Kent to “ensure freedom of navigation and demonstrate seamless integration between allies.”

“In these difficult times, it is more important than ever to keep stable the constant of operations in the European theater, while taking prudent measures to protect the health of our forces,” Vice Admiral Lisa Franchetti, commander of the Sixth Fleet of United States, whose headquarters is in Naples (Italy).

US Army surface ships had not sailed these waters since the mid-1980s, still in the Cold War era with the Soviet Union.

The Navy noted that Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigú was notified of the arrival of the ships on May 1 to “avoid misinterpretations, reduce risk and prevent an unexpected escalation.”

The operation in the barents sea It begins after weeks of tension between the United States military and Russia.

In mid-April, the US Sixth Fleet claimed that a Russian SU-35 fighter intercepted one of its surveillance aircraft in international airspace over the Mediterranean, something that it described as “unsafe” as the Russian ship allegedly carried out a dangerous maneuver high speed.

But this was not an isolated incident, on several occasions between March and April, the Air Force of United States intercepted Russian aircraft entering Alaska state airspace.

__________________

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Vladimir Putin: As long as I am president, there will be no gay marriage in Russia. Source: AFP