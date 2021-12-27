The United States should consider requiring vaccines for domestic air travel, according to Fauci.

The US should consider requiring vaccinations for domestic air travel, according to Fauci.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)

As COVID-19 cases rise, top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said Monday that the US should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a possible embrace of an idea that the Biden administration previously rejected.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on pandemic preparedness, such a mandate could boost the country’s low vaccination rate as well as provide better protection on planes, where federal regulations require all passengers aged 2 and up to wear a mask.

“If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered,” Fauci told MSNBC. “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated.”

Vaccination requirements for domestic air travel have been rejected by the Biden administration thus far.

Biden’s science advisers, according to two officials, have yet to make a formal recommendation to President Obama for such a requirement.

Officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions said requiring vaccines on planes could raise a slew of logistical and legal issues.

Most foreign nationals traveling to the United States are currently required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, though citizens and permanent residents only need to show proof of a negative test taken within a day of boarding.

People flying within the United States are not required to show a negative test under federal regulations.

To avoid a mandatory quarantine, Hawaii requires travelers to take a test or show proof of vaccination.

Biden did not respond to a question about whether he was considering requiring vaccinations for domestic air travel, but he did tell reporters that the topic was discussed on a call with the nation’s governors on Monday morning.

“Dr.

“I mean, on air flights and that kind of thing,” Biden said of the call before leaving the White House for his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

The White House looked into requiring domestic vaccinations for flights earlier this year, or requiring either vaccination or proof of a negative test.

Officials, however, have…

