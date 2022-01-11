The United States strongly condemns the Houthi capture of a cargo ship off the coast of Yemen.

A ship sailing under the flag of the United Arab Emirates was kidnapped on Sunday night.

WASHINGTON, DC

The United States condemned the Houthi rebels’ seizure of a cargo vessel off the coast of Hudaydah, Yemen, on Tuesday.

The vessel, which was sailing under the flag of the United Arab Emirates, was taken over late Sunday.

“These actions threaten international trade and regional security by interfering with freedom of navigation in the Red Sea,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“These Houthi actions occur at a time when all parties should be de-escalating and resuming inclusive political talks,” he continued.

According to Price, the US urges the Houthis to immediately release the ship and its crew without harm, as well as to end all violence that stalls the political process to end Yemen’s war.

The ship was carrying medical equipment for a Saudi field hospital on Yemen’s Socotra Island, according to a statement issued by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Monday.

Since 2014, when Houthi rebels took control of much of the country, including Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

The coalition’s goal of restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian disasters.

According to UN estimates, nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, require humanitarian assistance and protection, with more than 13 million in danger of starvation.