The University of Glasgow’s new £116 million research facility welcomes its first academics.

The University of Glasgow has welcomed the first researchers into the ARC (Advanced Research Centre), its groundbreaking flagship research facility.

The £116 million, 16,000-square-meter structure will house a collaborative community of academics from various disciplines and will be fully operational in the spring of this year.

The ARC is intended to bring researchers together in an environment that promotes collaboration and idea cross-pollination.

The building will encourage the exploration of cross-disciplinary concepts as well as foster innovation with external and industry partners by bringing people together in novel ways.

Over 500 researchers, technicians, and professional staff will move into the ARC over the next few months. The first group, led by Professor Lee Cronin, Regius Chair of Chemistry, will work on developing world-changing technologies in the field of Digital Chemistry.

The ARC provides a purpose-built space for the University’s development of Digital Chemistry, housing cutting-edge equipment and allowing the 60-strong group to co-locate for the first time.

“This is a major milestone for our research group,” said Professor Lee Cronin.

The fact that we will all be in one place for the first time is fantastic, but the ARC offers so much more.

We’ll be sharing space with colleagues from various fields of study, and we’ll be meeting new people with new ideas and interests.

This will lead to new conversations that would not have occurred otherwise, and the results of those conversations will be the exciting part.”

“Through the ARC, we are attempting something disruptive and hugely exciting – an evolution in how we operate as a research-intensive University,” said Professor Andrew Tobin, Director of the ARC.

“Once the building is fully operational, we will have a diverse range of disciplines sharing one space; the potential is enormous.”

We’ve also created new spaces to help colleagues across campus realize their research, innovation, and engagement goals, including spaces for creativity, conferences, networking, and collaboration.”

