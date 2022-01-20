The University of Michigan has agreed to pay (dollar)490 million to survivors of sex abuse by an athletics doctor.

ANN ARBOR, MI – More than 1,000 survivors of sexual abuse by former UM athletics doctor Robert Anderson have reached a (dollar)490 million settlement with the university.

According to Parker Stinar, an attorney representing 200 of Anderson’s victims, about (dollar)460 million will be divided among the survivors, with an additional (dollar)30 million set aside for future claims.

Each accuser will receive approximately (dollar)440,000 in damages.

The settlement was confirmed late Tuesday night by Stinar, multiple attorneys, and UM spokespeople, signaling the end of a mediation process that began in October 2020.

In a statement, Stinar said, “I am proud to announce that a settlement was reached with the 1,050 survivors of Robert Anderson and the University of Michigan.”

“I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced after a long and difficult journey.”

A statement from UM is expected later on Wednesday.

In June 2020, hundreds of survivors, many of whom were identified as John Doe, filed a federal lawsuit against UM for its alleged role in Anderson’s abuse.

According to a campus safety report, nearly 1,200 rapes reported to UM last year were related to Anderson’s abuse.

Anderson worked at the University of Michigan from 1966 to 2003, where he was the head of the University Health Service and a member of the UM Athletic Department.

In 2008, he was killed.

More on the Anderson case can be found here.

The Anderson settlement is comparable to the (dollar)500 million settlement reached by Larry Nassar with Michigan State University gymnasts.

However, because that case only included about half of the plaintiffs, the average payment to Anderson survivors is also about half.

Former UM wrestler Tad DeLuca made headlines in February 2020 when he revealed how Anderson sexually abused him in 1975 in a letter to UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel.

In addition, in 2018, an internal investigation was launched into Robert Stone’s letters to Manuel and university officials.

The number of former students and athletes accusing Anderson of digitally penetrating them in unnecessary rectal exams during physicals grew from dozens to hundreds to over a thousand.

About (dollar)12 was spent by UM…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.