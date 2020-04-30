The University of Navarra Clinic studies characterizing COVID pneumonia with artificial intelligence

The Clínica Universidad de Navarra collaborates in an international multicenter study led by Siemens Healthineers to create an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of establishing the extent of lung damage caused by the coronavirus and differentiating COVID pneumonia from another conventional one. Together with six other European and American hospitals, they have started this project in which they collect and analyze the radiological data obtained from computed tomography (CT) of the chest of suspected or positive patients. On the other hand, the Ministry of Science and Innovation, through the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), has awarded 232,000 euros for the development of two public investigations within the framework of the Institute of Health Research of Navarra (IdISNA).

“The radiological study is very useful for making the diagnosis and for evaluating complications. In addition, from our preliminary observations we can also deduce that it can be useful for monitoring patients and establishing the response to treatment ”, acknowledges Dr. Gorka Bastarrika, co-director of the Radiology Service at the University of Navarra Clinic.

The software, facilitated by Siemens Healthineers and trained with CT studies provided by the seven participating hospital centers, automatically analyzes the scans, segments the lung to differentiate the lung lobes, and analyzes the percentage of lung tissue affected.

“Coronavirus pneumonia is characterized by a slight and diffuse involvement that usually predominates in the periphery of the lungs. In conventional pneumonia, a consolidation that can occupy one or more lung lobes is usually observed ”, clarifies the specialist.

The implementation of this tool, once approved, will have a great impact on the diagnosis of patients, so that it will be possible to act more quickly in the event of possible spikes or waves of the virus in the future. In addition, it will favor resuming activity and attention to other patients in a safer way.

Navarrabiomed and Institute of Public Health

On the other hand, the Ministry of Science and Innovation, through the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), has awarded 232,000 euros for the development of two public investigations within the framework of the Navarra Health Research Institute (IdISNA). David Escors Murugarren, researcher at Navarrabiomed, and Jesús Castilla Catalán, researcher at the Institute of Public and Occupational Health of Navarra, have received 100% of the funding requested from the COVID-19 FUND.

David Escors, principal investigator of the Navarrabiomed Oncolnmunology Unit, began his scientific career at the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC) in coronavirus with researcher Luis Enjuanes and later continued at University College London (UCL) applying lentivirus and therapy gene in immunotherapy. His specialization in coronavirus and the positive evaluation received by the ISCIII have allowed him to obtain the 115,000 euros requested for the development of the project “Platforms for the development of biosafety vaccines against SARS-CoV-2”.

The initiative aims to develop an engineering platform for biosafety vaccines against the virus that causes COVID-19 disease and which focuses on the expression of virus proteins that can generate immunity. This is a line of research launched specifically for COVID-19 in the face of the current health emergency, but which originates from the European project ISOLDA -Horizon2020 to generate more effective vaccines against viruses (yellow fever, influenza and coronaviruses) and safe for adults over 65. In this study, Navarrabiomed has been working since 2019 in coordination with CSIC professionals and with Dutch, German and Italian collaborators.

For his part, Jesús Castilla will lead from his Infectious Diseases and Vaccines Group of the Institute of Public and Occupational Health of Navarra (ISPLN) the study “Infection, hospitalization, admission to the ICU and death from SARS-CoV-2 in a population cohort” . To carry out the investigation, it will have the full amount that it has requested from the ISCIII, 117,000 euros.

His proposal focuses on estimating the effect of sociodemographic characteristics, chronic diseases and other health conditions on the risk of infection, hospitalization and severe forms of COVID-19. To do this, the incidence rates of cases with clinical suspicion, infection confirmed by PCR, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, assisted ventilation and mortality will be calculated.

Case fatality will also be calculated in confirmed and hospitalized cases. Likewise, the seroprevalence of antibodies will be evaluated in a sample of patients from the network of sentinel doctors and / or donors.

For Jesús Castilla this is the second initiative in SARS-CoV-2, since the ISPLN is also part of the European project I-MOVE-COVID-19, in which 11 countries participate and there are 20 entities involved. It is one of the European projects financed within the express call of the EU research and innovation program, Horizon 2020 of the European Commission to promote research on different aspects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Both research funded by the ISCIII will be integrated into the scientific activity of IdiSNA, a public-private group for the promotion of biomedical research in the Autonomous Community and of which both the ISPLN and Navarrabiomed are members. .