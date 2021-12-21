The university offers the world’s first pantomime degree.

A UNIVERSITY is offering the world’s first pantomime-focused degree.

Christopher Biggins, a stage star, has lent his support to the project.

From next year, Staffordshire University will offer a one-year master’s program in Contemporary Pantomime Practice.

It will provide “research and practical study” into the popular Victorian-era Christmas tradition.

In addition, students will devise, produce, and perform their own original show in the community.

“I wish I could have gone down the route of getting an MA when I first started my pantomime career over 50 years ago,” Biggins, 73, said.

“Panto is one of Britain’s great contributions to world theatre, and we want to increase respect for this interactive art form,” said course leader Richard Cheshire, who is currently directing Snow White at Stafford’s Gatehouse Theatre.

Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts collaborated on the course.

