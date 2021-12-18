The UN’s Myanmar expert pays his first visit to the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh.

Tom Andrews says the world must remember the 1 million Rohingya Muslims who were forced to flee Myanmar’s military’s “genocidal attack.”

GENEVA, Switzerland

On Monday, the UN special rapporteur on Myanmar’s human rights began his first visit to Bangladesh, saying he is looking forward to meeting Rohingya people who have been forced to flee their homes.

“The world must not forget the roughly one million Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar who have been forced to flee their homes because of the military’s genocidal attack,” Tom Andrews said in a statement.

“When conditions allow for a safe, dignified, and long-term return to Myanmar, the Rohingya want nothing more than to do so.”

Dhaka, the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, and the island of Bhasan Char, where many Rohingya have been relocated, are all part of the 13-19 visit.

He plans to meet with Bangladeshi government officials, UN officials, civil society representatives, and, “most importantly,” Rohingya community members, according to him.

“While the Myanmar junta continues to systematically violate the people of Myanmar’s human rights,” Andrews noted, “it is critical that the international community support those who have been forced to flee their homes in Myanmar for Bangladesh.”

The UN expert thanked Bangladesh’s government for its assistance during the visit.

“I am looking forward to meeting with Rohingya people, to listen to them, offer support, and collaborate with them on long-term solutions and accountability for the atrocities committed by Myanmar’s military against them,” Andrews said.

More than 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now call Bangladesh home, the majority of whom fled Myanmar in August 2017 after a brutal military crackdown.

Since the month of August,

According to a report by the Ontario International Development Agency, nearly 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed, with over 34,000 thrown into fires, over 114,000 beaten, and as many as 18,000 Rohingya women and girls raped.

The findings of the special rapporteur will be included in an update presented to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2022, according to the council.