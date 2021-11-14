The untold story of Remembrance Sunday’s enigmatic hero, the Unknown Warrior.

The true story of the Unknown Warrior, the mysterious hero of Remembrance Sunday.

The body of an unknown soldier was brought back from France in 1920 and buried in Westminster Abbey as The Unknown Warrior.

Around 80,000 British troops are thought to have died in World War One.

Another 20,000 soldiers are thought to have gone missing or been kidnapped.

Thousands of families were left without a place to grieve and bury their loved ones as a result.

In northern France in 1916, Reverend David Railton came up with the idea for an Unknown Warrior after seeing a small wooden cross marking a grave with the words “An Unknown British Soldier.”

Railton was moved to write home and propose a memorial for families who have lost loved ones who have never been found after hearing about the touching tribute to the missing soldier.

Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah and the Queen at the unknown warrior’s grave in 2020 (Photo: Getty Images).

Sir Douglas Haig, the commander of British forces, was the first person to whom he wrote, explaining his plan.

Sir Douglаs was deafeningly quiet.

He decided to write letters again in 1920, according to the BBC, this time to the British War Office, Prime Minister David Lloyd George, and, last but not least, King George V.

Initially, King George was concerned that building the bridge would make it harder for people to recover from their losses.

The Prime Minister, on the other hand, was ecstatic and managed to persuade the King of the country’s benefits.

The next task was to figure out how they would choose the soldier who would be buried in the grave.

Every bereaved family had to believe that the death was for their own loved one, so their identities had to be kept hidden.

The Funeral Procession of the Unknown Soldier in 1920 (Image: Mirrorpix)

For this purpose, bodies were collected from battlefields all over France and Belgium.

Some reports claim that six bodies were chosen, but a written account claims that only four were.

The British commander in France, Brigаdier Generаl Louis John Wyаtt, was tasked with determining which body should be buried where…

