The US and Russia have begun security talks in the midst of the Ukraine crisis.

The US and Russia have started security talks in the midst of the Ukraine crisis.

‘The United States will listen to Russia’s concerns while also sharing our own,’ says US Deputy Secretary of State John Bolton.

On Monday, the United States and Russia began security talks in Geneva.

At the US mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Wendy Sherman, the Deputy Secretary of State, and Sergey Ryabkov, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, began talks.

“The US will listen to Russia’s concerns and share our own,” Sherman said on Twitter, “but we have been clear that we will not discuss European security without our Allies and partners.”

The Strategic Stability Dialogue (SSD) between the two nuclear powers has been described as an “extraordinary meeting” by the US.

Following their meeting, both countries have stated that they will speak to the media.

Russian troops near Ukraine’s border, NATO’s eastward expansion, nuclear weapons control, cybercrime, and other bilateral issues are all expected to be discussed.

Sherman and Ryabkov had also met in Geneva on Sunday to discuss the meeting.

“The Deputy Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister discussed bilateral topics that both sides will address during the Strategic Stability Dialogue (SSD) extraordinary meeting on January 10,” the US said in a statement.

Sherman emphasized the United States’ commitment to diplomacy as well as “the international principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and sovereign nations’ freedom to choose their own alliances.”

“At the SSD, the US will discuss certain bilateral issues with Russia, but will not discuss European security without our European Allies and Partners,” the statement said.

Some issues, according to Sherman, will only be discussed at the NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels on January.

The Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will meet the next day in Vienna.

Russia has stated that it will seek firm legal guarantees that NATO will not expand to the east and that weapons systems that threaten Russia will not be deployed near its borders.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged NATO to begin talks with Moscow in order to provide reliable, legally binding, and long-term security guarantees.

The US also released the transcript of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s appearance on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” on Sunday, in which he discussed Russia’s troop buildup on the Ukrainian border and offered two options.

