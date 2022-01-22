The US energy secretary is in Mexico to discuss a reform proposal.

The US energy secretary is in Mexico to talk about a proposed reform.

Both governments pledged to work together to reach an agreement on Mexico’s energy sector.

IN THE CITY OF MEXICO

On Friday, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm wrapped up her visit to Mexico to talk about the country’s contentious energy reform.

“The United States values our relationship with Mexico and believes that renewable energy holds tremendous promise for boosting North American competitiveness,” Granholm said in a statement.

Since Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pushed for energy reform, which favors state-owned energy companies over private investors, the Mexican energy industry has been a source of contention.

We expressed the Biden-Harris Administration’s genuine concern about the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on US private investment in the country at each meeting. https:t.colkARtFrlsLpic.twitter.comodT1Cf4ujR

It sparked debate both inside and outside Mexico, as well as concern among US investors and lawmakers about Mexico’s reliance on nonrenewable energy while favoring state-owned enterprises over US capital.

Lopez Obrador has frequently claimed that private investment has taken over Mexico’s energy market with the help of corrupt government officials who have reaped significant benefits from the market’s privatization.

According to the president’s reform proposal, the Constitution would be changed to favor Mexico’s Federal Commission of Energy over foreign investment, allowing the country to achieve self-sufficiency.

Lopez Obrador said he briefed Granholm on Mexico’s situation and where he stands on his government’s energy policy during a news conference on Friday.

“We informed her about the energy reform and what we are doing to correct wrongdoings, solve serious problems that we inherited, explaining how corruption prevailed in everything, how public finances were influenced by private business, and, of course, how it was influenced to the people for the benefit of a minority,” he said.

According to Granholm’s statement, Mexico is “blessed” with potential renewable energy that could power the country while US investment is considered.

“We expressed the Biden-Harris Administration’s serious concerns about the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on US private investment in the country.”

The proposed reform could also stymie joint efforts between the United States and Mexico on clean energy and climate change.

“We need to keep and improve open, competitive energy markets that benefit North America,” she said.

Granholm’s remarks came after a letter from US Democratic legislators to President Joe Biden expressing their displeasure with the.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.