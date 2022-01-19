The US government will distribute 400 million N95 masks.

400 million N95 masks will be distributed by the US government.

The Associated Press’ ZEKE MILLER contributed to this report.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Beginning next week, the Biden administration will make 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans, citing their superior protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

The masks will come from the government’s Strategic National Stockpile, which has over 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand, according to the White House.

The masks will be available at pharmacies and community health centers all over the country.

The White House announced that they will start shipping this week, with distribution beginning late next week.

This will be the federal government’s largest public distribution of free masks since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The administration of then-President Donald Trump considered and then shelved plans to send masks to every American’s home in early 2020.

After facing mounting criticism this month over the inaccessibility — both in terms of supply and cost — of N95 masks as the highly transmissible omicron variant swept across the country, President Joe Biden embraced the initiative.

Following similar criticism over a winter shortage of COVID-19 at-home test kits, Biden this week launched a website where Americans can order four rapid tests for free and have them delivered to their homes later this month.

The masks will be available at pharmacies and community health centers that have partnered with the government’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, according to the White House.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its face-covering guidance on Friday, emphasizing that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks provide the best protection against COVID-19.

Despite this, it did not recommend N95s over cloth masks.

The best mask is one that “you will wear and can keep on all day long, that you can tolerate in public indoor settings,” according to CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden.

Last week, Rochelle Walensky stated.

The type of masks that will be provided, whether kid-size masks will be available, and whether the masks can be reworn were not immediately available.