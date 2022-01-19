The US government’s registration for free COVID-19 tests opens one day early.

The US government’s free COVID-19 test registration opens a day early.

A day before the official government launch, the US Postal Service quietly launched a website for ordering free COVID-19 test kits.

The site went live sometime after 11 a.m., according to a Google search.

ET (Extraterrestrial Time)

Each residential address is only allowed to order one kit.

There will be four rapid antigen tests in that order.

Beginning in late January, they will be shipped for free.

Covidtests.gov was supposed to go live on Wednesday.

On that page, there is a link to the USPS website.