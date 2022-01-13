The US has approved the transfer of five more Gitmo detainees.

Three Yemenis, one Kenyan, and one Somali have been chosen for transfer.

WASHINGTON D.C.

The US has approved the transfer of five detainees from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba’s military prison, bringing the total number of detainees cleared for release to nearly half.

According to a series of decisions from a government review panel released by the Pentagon, three Yemeni nationals, Moath Hamza al-Alwi, Suhayl al-Sharabi, and Omar Muhammad Ali al-Rammah, have been approved for transfer.

Mohammed Abdul Malik Bajabu, a Kenyan, and Guled Hassan Duran, a Somali, join them.

Duran would be the first high-value prisoner released from Guantanamo if he were to be released.

During their detention, none of the detainees have been charged.

There are currently 39 people detained at Guantanamo Bay, with 18 of them being approved for transfer.

Ten detainees are undergoing military trials, including some who are facing charges, are in the midst of pre-trial proceedings, or are currently undergoing their trials.

Military courts have found two inmates guilty.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, fourteen additional inmates are eligible for consideration by the Periodic Review Board.

The Periodic Review Board denied release to Khalid Ahmed Qasim, a Yemeni whose case was reviewed in December alongside Bajabu, al-Alwi, and al-Rammah.

In May, he will be subjected to a full review.

The Biden administration will now be tasked with locating countries willing to accept the remaining five people.

The process is complicated by the fact that Yemen, the home country of three of the approved detainees, is ineligible to accept them due to a lack of security assurances required by law.

Former Guantanamo detainees have been taken by Oman and Saudi Arabia in the past.