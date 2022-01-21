The US has charged a second man in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

The United States has charged a second man in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

According to the FBI, a man admits to supplying firearms and ammunition to Colombian assassins.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that it has charged a second man in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise last year.

Rodolphe Jaar, a dual Haitian-Chilean citizen, has been charged with “conspiring to murder or kidnap outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap.”

Jaar admitted to providing guns and ammunition to the Colombians who carried out the murder, according to the FBI.

According to the DOJ, several Colombian co-conspirators stayed at Jaar’s home.

When an unnamed co-conspirator obtained a signature from a former Haitian judge on a request for assistance to arrest and imprison Moise, the US accused Jaar of being present.

He was arrested in the Dominican Republic and agreed to travel to the United States. Jaar faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of the charges in the complaint.

Jaar is the second person charged in the United States this month in the assassination of Moise at his Port-au-Prince home.

In January, authorities charged Mario Antonio Palacios, a former member of the Colombian military, with “conspiracy to murder or kidnap outside the United States.”

Palacios was recently deported from Jamaica, where he sought asylum after the assassination in Haiti.

Jean Joel Joseph, a former Haitian senator, was arrested on the same day.

On July 7, a group of 20 armed commandos burst into the presidential residence and shot Moise, 53.

More than 40 people have been arrested, including Haitian police officers and former Colombian soldiers.