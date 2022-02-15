The US has issued travel warnings to Belarus and Moldova for American citizens.

Citizens of Belarus and Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria are also being urged to leave immediately by the US.



Amid rising tensions over Ukraine, the United States issued a travel warning to American citizens on Monday.

On its website, the State Department cites “arbitrary law enforcement, the threat of detention, an unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions.”

It also stated that US citizens in Belarus should leave as soon as possible using commercial or private transportation.

On Jan. 1, Washington ordered family members of US government employees to leave the embassy in Minsk.

“COVID-19, the unusual and concerning Russian military activity around Ukraine, and the unresolved conflict between the breakaway region of Transnistria and the central government,” according to the State Department.

It also requested that all American citizens in Transnistria leave immediately.



The department also reiterated its call for Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately, claiming that the security situation in the country remains unpredictable due to Russian military action near Ukraine.

“Conditions can quickly deteriorate without warning.

Citizens of the United States in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, using commercial or other privately available transportation options,” it added.

The US announced earlier in the day that it will relocate its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv, in the country’s west.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the action was taken to ensure the safety of embassy personnel.

Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears of a new military offensive against the former Soviet republic.

The US and its allies have threatened Russia with “severe consequences” if an attack is launched.

Moscow, on the other hand, has denied that it is planning an invasion of Ukraine, claiming that its troops are conducting drills there.