The US has sanctioned a Bosnian Serb leader and three others for corruption.

The United States has sanctioned a Bosnian Serb leader and three others for corruption.

According to the US, Milorad Dodik is motivated by his own self-interest and poses a threat to national and regional stability.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb leader, and three others were sanctioned by the US on Wednesday for allegedly engaging in widespread destabilizing and corrupt activities.

Dodik, one of three members of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tripartite presidency, and his personal television channel, Alternativna Televizija d.o.o., were blacklisted.

Banja Luka (ATV), according to the Treasury Department.

The US accuses Dodik of conspiring to destabilize the country’s presidency and attempting to destabilize Bosnia and Herzegovina’s territorial integrity.

Since Dodik blasted legal changes banning the denial of genocide and the glorification of war criminals, the fragile nation that was created in the early 1990s in the wake of the bloody Bosnian War has seen a separatist push.

Dodik, for his part, pushed for the Republika Srpska’s legislature to take separatist measures in the army, judiciary, and tax systems if the changes are not reversed.

Internationally, the actions have been criticized for violating the Dayton Accords, which ended the Bosnian War in 1995, and for undermining the country’s constitution.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is divided into two entities: the Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Dodik’s secessionist actions, according to Brian Nelson, the Treasury Department’s Terrorism and Financial Intelligence chief, are “motivated by his own self-interest” and pose a threat to both national and regional stability.

“The United States will not hesitate to take action against those who seek to promote corruption, destabilization, and division at the expense of their own people, as well as those who enable and facilitate this behavior,” he said in a statement.

Three current and former Bosnia and Herzegovina officials, including former High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council (HJPC) President Milan Tegeltija and President of the Movement for Democratic Action (PDA) and Parliamentary Assembly Representative Mirsad Kukic, were sanctioned separately by the Biden administration for “significant corruption.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a statement that both officials have been placed under visa sanctions, making them ineligible to enter the United States.

Tijana Tegeltija, Tegeltija’s wife, was also blacklisted.