If Somalia fails to meet the new election deadline, the US has threatened to intervene.

The Somali premier’s office has expressed its appreciation for the statement and stated that it is willing to be held accountable.

MOGADISHU is the capital of Somalia.

On Wednesday, the US threatened sanctions against Somalia if it did not follow a recently agreed-upon election schedule.

“Somalia’s elections have been postponed for over a year.

According to a tweet from the US Bureau of African Affairs, if the new National Consultative Council timeline is not met, the US Bureau of African Affairs is ready to take action against spoilers.

Mohamed Hussein Roble, Somali Prime Minister, praised the warning issued by the US.

The prime minister’s spokesman, Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, told Anadolu Agency that the prime minister is prepared to carry out his duties and lead the country to peaceful elections.

“We welcome the statement and agree that if the election timetable established by the Somali National Consultative Council meeting led by the Somali Prime Minister is broken, someone must be held accountable,” he said.

The US warning comes just days after Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed expressed satisfaction with the outcome of a six-day meeting of the National Consultative Council, during which its leaders agreed to complete the ongoing Lower House elections by February.

Despite being 25 years old, he has yet to respond to the latest warning.

Given the challenges and complexities of Somalia’s politics, experts described the move as symbolic.

In less than a year, Somalia has experienced political gridlock as a result of the removal of the chairman of the country’s electoral body and President Mohamed’s announcement that he had suspended the prime minister’s powers over alleged public land embezzlement and corruption.