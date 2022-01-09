The US has warned Kazakhstan that getting Russian troops to leave will be “difficult.”

WASHINGTON D.C.

Kazakhstan will have a “difficult” time getting the Russian forces it invited to quell unrest to leave, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken told reporters at the State Department that recent examples of Russian troops entering foreign countries have taught him that “once Russians are in your house, it’s sometimes very difficult to get them to leave.”

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance from the multinational Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Eurasian military alliance of five former Soviet republics and Russia, amid nationwide protests sparked by a rise in some fuel prices.

Tokayev has ordered security forces to “open fire to kill terrorists without warning” and has deployed troops from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan to quell the unrest.

“We have questions about the nature of the request and how it came about with the CSTO,” Blinken said.

“It appears to me that the Kazakh government has the capacity to deal appropriately with protests while maintaining law and order.”

As a result, it’s unclear why they feel the need for outside help.”

He also urged Kazakh and CSTO forces to follow “international human rights standards.”

In anti-government protests, 26 people died and another 18 were injured, according to the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

According to the ministry, at least 18 security officers have died in the country’s ongoing violence.