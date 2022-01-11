The first high-value detainee from Guantanamo Bay is about to be transferred.

The United States is getting ready to release the first high-value detainee from Guantanamo Bay.

The first high-value detainee from Guantanamo Bay is set to be transferred.

A panel of experts has recommended the release of Guled Duran, a Somali national who has been held without charge since 2006.

DC, WASHINGTON

According to a recent report, the first high-ranking detainee at the controversial US military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been cleared for transfer with security assurances.

According to the New York Times, Guled Duran, a Somali national who has been held at Guantanamo Bay without charge since being taken there by the CIA in 2006, has been recommended for release by the Periodic Review Board.

Duran, on the other hand, isn’t planning on leaving anytime soon.

Duran is one of 39 detainees at Guantanamo Bay who have been cleared for release, according to the New York Times.

In his first year in office, US President Joe Biden has only transferred one prisoner.

Under former President Barack Obama, the Moroccan national was cleared for transfer, but under President Donald Trump, the process stalled, and he was released in July.

The exact location of Duran’s transfer has yet to be determined, but a document dated Nov.

According to a memo obtained by the New York Times, “vigorous efforts will be made to identify a suitable transfer location,” which will be “outside the United States, subject to appropriate security and human treatment assurances.”

The decision was delivered to Duran’s lawyer, Shayana Kadidal, on Monday morning, according to the newspaper.

Duran, according to reports, spent his adolescent years as a refugee in Sweden and has relatives in Canada.

Another detainee, Moath al-Alwi, has been approved for transfer, according to a Facebook post from his sister.

His attorney remained deafeningly silent throughout the proceedings.

The Pentagon would not comment on the whereabouts of Duran or al-Awli.