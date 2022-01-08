The US is willing to limit military exercises and missiles with Russia.

With Russia, the United States is willing to limit military exercises and missiles.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As part of strategic talks set to begin next week, the US is open to discussions with Russia about limiting future offensive missile deployments in Ukraine and limiting US and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe, according to a senior Biden administration official.

However, any agreements on either matter would be conditional on Russia removing threats to Ukraine, and no decisions would be made without Ukraine’s or NATO’s consent. The official also stated that the US would not reduce its military presence or arsenal in Eastern Europe, as Russia has demanded.

The US official’s remarks, made to reporters on the condition of anonymity during a White House-sponsored phone conference call, were the first to hint at a willingness to compromise on issues unrelated to Ukraine.

They came as senior US and Russian diplomats prepare to meet on Monday in Switzerland.

In exchange for reducing its expanded troop presence on the Ukrainian border and dropping threats to intervene, Russia has demanded binding promises that NATO will not expand eastward and that the US will remove troops and weapons from Eastern Europe.

The US and NATO have categorically rejected those demands, but have indicated a willingness to discuss compromises on related issues.

“We believe we can at the very least explore the possibility of making progress with the Russians,” the official said, referring to the US-Russia Strategic and Security Dialogue in Geneva on Monday.

“There will be no firm commitments made in these talks,” he added.

The meeting on Monday will be followed by discussions on Wednesday between Russia and NATO members and on Thursday with a broader European audience.