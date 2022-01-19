The US Marshals Service and the ATF are offering a (dollar)17,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Carlisle murder suspect.

US Marshals and the ATF are offering a $17,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Carlisle murder suspect.

The US Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to (dollar)5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Carlisle Police Department for assault, homicide, and parole violation.

Michael Anthony Baltimore is wanted for a shooting that killed one man and injured another on May 15, 2021 at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has also offered a reward of up to (dollar)10,000 for information leading to Baltimore’s arrest, as has the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.

Until 2019, Baltimore worked at GQ Barbershop as a barber.

Several episodes of the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiancé” featured him.

Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr., a suspect in the shootings at the GQ Barber Shop on May 15, 2021, is photographed by Carlisle Police.

Joe Hermitt

Baltimore has been designated as a Major Case by the US Marshals Service, which refers to high-profile criminals who “pose a significant threat to public safety.”

The US Marshals Service Middle District of Pennsylvania issued a statement saying, “Baltimore has a long criminal history and is known to be violent.”

“He should be treated with caution because he is armed and dangerous.”

The Carlisle Police Department can be contacted at (717)-243-5252 if anyone has information about Baltimore’s whereabouts.

You can also send anonymous tips to the US Marshals Service (more information here) or to Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at [email protected]