The US Navy claims to have seized (dollar)4 million in heroin in the Arabian Sea.

In the Arabian Sea, the US Navy claims to have seized heroin worth (dollar)4 million.

After seizing drugs, the US Navy releases the vessel and its nine Iranian crew members; the incident occurred on Monday.

WASHINGTON, DC

The US Navy said Thursday that its ships in the Arabian Sea seized 385 kilograms (849 pounds) of heroin worth about (dollar)4 million from a stateless fishing vessel.

The illegal shipment was discovered by US Coast Guard personnel aboard the USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5), according to a statement from the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The drugs confiscated were destroyed at sea by US forces after the seizure on Monday.

“After seizing the drugs, the US Navy released the stateless fishing vessel and its nine crew members, all of whom identified themselves as Iranians,” the statement said.

The ships were part of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, an international task force tasked with combating illegal maritime activity.

“This latest seizure demonstrates that CTF 150 and assigned surface and air assets are ready to conduct interdiction operations around the clock,” said Royal New Zealand Navy Capt.

CTF 150’s commander, Brendon Clark.