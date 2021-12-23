Weapons bound for Yemeni rebels have been intercepted by the US Navy.

A fishing ship was seized with 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition.

A fishing ship en route from Iran to Yemen’s war-torn country was seized by the US Navy, which said it seized a large number of rifles and ammunition.

Patrol vessels of the US Navy conducted an operation on a fishing ship sailing in the North Arabian Sea off the coasts of Oman and Pakistan, according to the US 5th Fleet.

According to the statement, five Yemeni sailors were discovered on board with 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition.

According to the 5th Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, the fishing ship was sailing on a route used to smuggle illicit weapons to Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have accused Iran of supplying the Houthis with weapons, which Tehran denies.

Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

According to UN estimates, 30 million people require humanitarian assistance and protection, with more than 13 million in imminent danger of starvation.