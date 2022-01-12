The US says it is still willing to engage with Russia, but issues a warning about Ukraine.

The United States says it is still willing to work with Russia and issues a warning about Ukraine.

NATO, according to the US Deputy Secretary of State, is a defensive alliance that has an “open-door policy” and does not seek confrontation.

GENEVA (UN)

According to the number two American diplomat, the US said it is still willing to engage with Russia, but rejected some key proposals as “non-starters” during talks in Brussels on Wednesday, while urging Moscow to continue talks.

“Together, the US and our NATO allies made clear that we will not close the door on NATO’s open-door policy, which has always been central to the NATO alliance as a defensive alliance solely,” said Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Sherman said NATO is a defensive alliance that exists to protect member states and does not seek confrontation at a news conference following a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council.

After talks led by her counterpart, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, a veteran diplomat, she made her remarks in response to Russian demands that the alliance not expand eastwards toward Moscow.

On Monday, the two countries met in Geneva for security talks.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), of which Ukraine is a member, will hold a third round of talks on Thursday.

“At this very moment, Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders in an unprovoked military build-up,” Sherman said.

Rhetoric of aggression’

She claimed that Moscow is employing “increasingly aggressive rhetoric” and spreading “propaganda and disinformation” claiming that NATO, not Russia, is seeking conflict.

“It’s worth repeating that Russia was the one who invaded Ukraine in 2014,” she stated.

“Russia is fueling a war in eastern Ukraine that has claimed nearly 14,000 Ukrainian lives, and now Russia’s actions are causing a renewed crisis not only for Ukraine, but for all of Europe and for us.”

According to the US envoy, Washington and its NATO allies believe there are areas where the two sides can cooperate and make real progress.

“The US raised several preliminary ideas,” she said of Monday’s talks, “where our two countries could take reciprocal actions that would be in our security interest and improve strategic stability.”

“We told the Russian delegation that we are always willing to discuss those ideas in greater depth.”

Sherman, on the other hand, stated that the United States had spoken directly once more.

