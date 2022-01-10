The US says Russia’s demands on Ukraine are “non-starters” as part of a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

‘In some ways, the US and Russia have opposing views on what needs to be done,’ said the Russian representative.

At talks in Geneva on Monday, Russia and the US made little progress in resolving their differences, with Moscow repeating demands that the US says it cannot accept.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, and Wendy Sherman, the United States’ Deputy Secretary of State, met at the US diplomatic mission in Geneva, with US-Russia relations at their most tense since the Cold War ended three decades ago.

Mr Ryabkov later stated that no progress had been made toward Russia’s objectives, adding that the discussions had been “difficult, long, very professional, deep, concrete, without attempts to embellish or smooth over sharp corners.”

Ms Sherman stated that the United States would “remain steadfast in its opposition to security proposals that are simply non-starters.”

She stated that no discussions on European security would take place without other allies present, and that Nato would maintain its “open door” policy.

Russia has deployed troops near Ukraine’s border, demanding that the US-led Nato alliance rule out admitting the former Soviet republic or expanding further into what Moscow considers its backyard.

Mr Ryabkov told reporters, “In some ways, the US and Russia have opposing views on what needs to be done.”

“We emphasize that it is absolutely necessary for us to ensure that Ukraine never, ever joins Nato,” he added.

“In a sense, we don’t trust the other side.”

We require legally binding guarantees that are ironclad, waterproof, and bulletproof.

Not assurances, not safeguards, but guarantees replete with the words “shall, must,” everything that should be included, such as “never ever becoming a member of Nato.”

It is a matter of national security for Russia.”

According to Washington and Kyiv, 100,000 Russian troops have moved within striking distance of Ukraine, indicating that Russia is preparing a new invasion of its increasingly pro-Western neighbor, eight years after seizing the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

Russia denies any such plans and claims to be reacting to Nato and Ukraine’s “aggressive behavior.”

“No one will be able to close Nato’s open-door policy, which has always been central to the Nato alliance,” Ms Sherman stated.

“Bilateral cooperation with sovereign states is something we will not forego.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Russia’s demands over Ukraine are ‘non-starters’, US says at crunch talks to avert conflict