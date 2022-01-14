The US Senate failed to pass the Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill.

The US Senate fails to pass the Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill.

A bill that was defeated attempted to impose sanctions on a company that is currently constructing a critical pipeline.

WASHINGTON, DC

On Thursday, the Senate failed to pass a bill imposing sanctions on a key pipeline that will transport natural gas from Russia to the European Union.

The legislation, introduced by Republican Sen. John Cornyn, received a 55-43 vote in the interim.

In the 100-member Senate, Ted Cruz failed to pass a key procedural hurdle requiring 60 votes.

Although the vote is still open, it is almost certain to be lost.

The bill would have imposed sanctions on the company building Nord Stream 2 at the time.

Prior to the vote, Cruz described his bill as an attempt to prevent Nord Stream 2 from posing an existential threat to Ukraine.

“The Senate is about to take a vote that will have incalculable consequences for our national security, the future of our European allies, and the very existence of the nation of Ukraine,” he said on the Senate floor.

Critics of the pipeline, including Cruz and others, argue that it is a way for Russian President Vladimir Putin to bypass an existing gas pipeline that transports Russian gas through Ukraine and into Europe, limiting the consequences of invading the eastern European country.

In relation to the pipeline, US President Joe Biden has already imposed sanctions on at least 16 ships and seven individuals.

Cruz, on the other hand, has demanded more action under US law, which mandates sanctions against those involved in the project.

The Texas senator led an effort to stall dozens of State Department nominees who need Senate confirmation due to what he claims is the administration’s lack of action.

In July, Biden reached an agreement with Germany on the contentious natural gas pipeline, in which Berlin agreed to take extensive measures to allay US concerns in exchange for the United States not sanctioning any German entities.

The pipeline, according to successive US presidents, is a bad deal for Germany, jeopardizes European energy security, and raises the risk of Russia cutting off gas supplies that currently pass through Ukraine.

Under the terms of the agreement, Berlin agreed to appoint a special envoy to assist in the extension of the existing gas contract it has with Russia “well.”

