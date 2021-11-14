The US Sun reports that Paul Scholes of Manchester United, along with Vieira and Savage, lists Papa Bouba Diop as one of his three toughest opponents.

Papa Bouba Diop is one of Manchester United’s three toughest opponents, according to Paul Scholes, Vieira, and Savage – The US Sun.

Wales will play Fiji in Cardiff in an attempt to win their first Autumn International match.

Wayne Pivac’s team has now dropped two straight games.

one

Due to a number of players missing, Wales were defeated 54-16 by New Zealand before facing world champions South Africa, who won 23-18.

This will be the most low-key of the Dragons’ Autumn Internationals, with Australia up next weekend.

After Alun Wyn Jones was forced to withdraw due to a shoulder injury, Ellis Jenkins will miss his first Welsh match.

Jenkins has been out of commission for three years after suffering a career-ending knee injury.

Jenkins, 28, from Cardiff, said, “I’m obviously excited.”

“But for me, it’s all about trying to match last week’s performance.” “The captaincy doesn’t change much for me.”

“Of course, there will be some decision-making and speaking with the ref, but aside from that, I’ll be trying to plаy my game as usual.”

“There have been dаys when I’ve felt really good and thought everything was going well and I was confident..”

“I’m confident I can play at this level and then step it up when my body feels better and I’m able to fully train.”

“Of course, there are days when you don’t feel so good, when doubts creep in..” “But it’s really just remembering where you came from, and not getting too carried away with the highs or lows.”

“But it’s something I’ve always wanted to do, to play for Wаles again, and I’ve put in a lot of effort to make it happen.”

” he says.

Wales takes on the Fijians on Sunday, November 14 – today.

For dollars, the game begins at 3 p.m.

The game will begin at 15 p.m. at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

What TV channel will the match be broadcast on, and will I be able to watch it live?

Laptops, tablets, and smartphones are all supported by the streaming service.

S4C will broadcast highlights of the game starting at…

