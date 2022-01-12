According to the UN mission in the Central African Republic, the use of explosive devices has increased.

According to the UN mission in CAR, the use of explosive devices has increased.

The use of explosive devices has increased in the Central African Republic, according to a UN mission.

The rebel group has devised a new strategy to prevent peacekeepers and CAR forces from carrying out their mandate, according to a UN official.

DOUALA is a city in Cameroon.

The UN mission in CAR observed a significant increase in the use of explosive devices in the northwest on Wednesday.

“A new tactic called ‘Return, Reclamation, and Rehabilitation,'” or 3R, was denounced by Zouhair El Kandoussi, which had never been demonstrated before by elements of the Central African Rebel group.

The group has been planting unknown explosive devices since the beginning of the year, he said at a press conference.

Five were found, including three that exploded near Bohong village on December 1 on FACA and MINUSCA vehicles.

The 3R attacks, according to the UN mission, are meant to prevent peacekeepers and FACA from carrying out their mandate.

The threat in the Central African Republic has grown, according to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), with at least 23 civilians killed between January and November 2021.

The agency has seen an increase in incidents involving explosive devices since mid-April 2021, particularly in the western Central African Republic, where conflict has intensified.

In a recent report, it was also noted that 1,000 people fled to neighboring Cameroon, fearing for their lives, after an IED exploded in a village in May, and that nearly 40 IED incidents killed 23 civilians, including children, and injured 29 others between January and November in Nana-Mambere, Mambere-Kadei, Ouham-Pende, and Ouaka in the west.

The Central African Republic has been in crisis since 2013, when the Seleka, a coalition of armed groups, took control of Bangui, the capital.

The emergence of various armed groups since then has exacerbated the country’s instability.