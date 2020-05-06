The Valencian temples prepare the de-escalation with turns of volunteers as support in the Basilica

The parish temples of the diocese of Valencia are preparing this week for the first phase of the “de-escalation” in the state of alarm due to the coronavirus, which will begin next Monday, May 11, in its first phase, following the provisions established by the Conference Spanish Episcopal.

Thus, the Basilica of the Virgen de los Desamparados has organized a device with turns of volunteers at the access door to the temple and delimitation of available seats.

Also, on Monday “we will have the collaboration of Red Cross volunteers in the surroundings of the Plaza de la Virgen to monitor that everything works normally at the start of this first phase that will allow, again, access to the Basilica, fulfilling the established measures ”, has indicated Jaime Sancho, rector of the Basilica.

In this way, during Phase 1 “group attendance will be allowed, but not massive, to the temples without exceeding a third of the capacity, with Sunday and daily Eucharist” for which the Basilica will open the temple from 7:30 to 14 and from 16:30 to 21 hours, he explained.

Rules and schedules

The entrance and exit of the faithful “will be through the same door, which goes to the Plaza de la Virgen and is closer to the Cathedral, where a volunteer from the Brotherhood of Followers of the Virgin will be in charge of controlling access for that the third is not exceeded, so that “inside there may not be more than 125 people”.

Likewise, “a hydroalcoholic gel dispenser will be installed at the door so that the faithful who enter can disinfect their hands when entering and leaving the Basilica, and the followers’ volunteer will watch that people enter with a mask.”

In the same way, inside the seats that are enabled may be used, “the side benches are reserved for family groups, and the rest of the chairs that cannot be used to avoid exceeding the permitted capacity, we have disabled them with a seal with the collaboration of Red Cross volunteers ”, he pointed out.

Starting Monday, May 11, weekday Masses will be at 8:30, 10:30 and 12:30; and in the afternoon, at 17:30 (rosary), 18:30, 19:30 and 20:30; Saturdays, at 8:30, 9:30, 10:30, 11:30 (children’s presentation) and 12:30; and 17:30, 18:30, 19:30 and 20:30; and on Sundays, at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Throughout the month of May, La Ocho TV will continue broadcasting the masses at 10:30 and 19:30 every day.

Furthermore, during the first phase of the de-escalation, confessions “will continue to take place in the Basilica in open spaces, in the area of ​​confessionals without entering them; in the penitential room on the first floor, without entering the confessionals; and in the dressing room of the Virgin ”. During the confession, “the priest will wear, as from the beginning of the state of alarm, a mask, a protective screen and will keep the security distance of two meters with the penitent.” .