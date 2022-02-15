The victim was arrested after police used DNA from a rape kit, according to the DA.

San Francisco cops used DNA from a rape kit to apprehend the victim, according to the district attorney.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s police chief said Monday that he is looking into claims made by the city’s district attorney that DNA from rape victims is being used to help identify them as potential criminal suspects.

According to District Attorney Chesa Boudin, the police crime lab “attempts to identify crime suspects” by searching a law enforcement database that includes DNA collected from sexual assault victims.

He wouldn’t name the database, but he did say that one woman was recently arrested for a felony property crime based on DNA collected during a domestic violence-related rape examination years ago.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, this could violate the Constitution’s prohibition on unreasonable searches and seizures, as well as California’s Victims’ Bill of Rights, and discourage sexual assault victims from reporting crimes.

“Rapes and sexual assault are traumatic, violent, and dehumanizing.

In a statement, Boudin said, “I am disturbed that victims who have the courage to undergo an invasive examination to help identify their perpetrators are treated like criminals rather than supported as crime victims.”

“Rather than gathering evidence to use against them in the future, we should encourage survivors to come forward.”

Boudin didn’t give many details about the case, saying his office is still looking into how many sexual assault victims may have been arrested based on their DNA.

However, he warned that the database could contain tens of thousands of DNA profiles from sexual assault victims.

Bill Scott, the chief of the San Francisco Police Department, has ordered an investigation.

“We must never create disincentives for crime victims to cooperate with police, and if DNA collected from a rape or sexual assault victim has been used by the San Francisco Police Department to identify and apprehend that person as a suspect in another crime, I’m committed to ending the practice,” he said.

According to the Chronicle, San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen learned of the alleged practice last weekend and has asked the city attorney’s office to draft legislation prohibiting the use of rape kit evidence except to investigate the rape.

In protest of gun violence, a Parkland father scales a crane near the White House.

Unidentified animal thought to be a dog or…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.