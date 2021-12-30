The victims of Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking are’relieved and grateful’ after the verdict.

The victims of Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking are’relieved and grateful’ for the verdict.

The victims of Maxwell have expressed their relief and gratitude over the guilty verdict.

One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers has expressed her relief and gratitude that the former socialite was found guilty of sex trafficking by a jury.

Maxwell was found guilty of five out of six counts of sex trafficking by a New York jury on Wednesday, including transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and conspiring to traffic minors.

She was found not guilty of persuading a minor to travel to perform illegal sex acts.

“I am so relieved and grateful that the jury recognized [her]pattern of predatory behavior,” Annie Farmer, one of the women who testified at her trial, said.

“I hope this verdict provides comfort to all who are suffering and demonstrates that no one is above the law,” she said.

Virginia Giuffre, 38, who was accused of sex trafficking but was never called to testify against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, said the decision “gave her justice.”

“For years, my soul yearned for justice, and today the jury granted it to me.”

“I’ll never forget this day,” Ms Giuffre said.

“Having experienced the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse firsthand, my heart breaks for the many other young women who have suffered at her hands and whose lives she has ruined.”

“I hope today isn’t the end, but rather the beginning of justice being served.”

Maxwell wasn’t acting alone.

Others need to be held responsible.

I am confident that they will be.”

A 12-person jury in New York reached a verdict after five days of deliberation, finding the 60-year-old guilty on five of the six counts.

Maxwell’s attorney stated that she has already begun the appeals process.

It brought to a close a month-long trial in which four women testified about being sexually exploited as teenagers at Epstein’s homes in Florida, New York, and New Mexico during the 1990s and early 2000s.

While awaiting trial on sex abuse charges of his own, Maxwell’s former boyfriend Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

During the closing arguments of the trial in federal court in Manhattan, a.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking victims ‘relieved and grateful’ after verdict